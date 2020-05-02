|
BELL Dorrie Margaret
(nee May) (Abruthven, Perthshire)
Quietly and peacefully, at home, in Abruthven, Perthshire, after a long illness borne with great dignity, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Dorrie Margaret (nee May), in her 70th year, dearly loved and loving wife of Professor David Bell, CBE, much loved sister of Isobel Bruce and William May. Funeral service private in accordance with the guidance on public gatherings. Service of Thanksgiving for Dorrie's life will be held in more favourable times. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given online in aid of Cancer Research UK.
www.cancerresearchuk.org
Published in The Scotsman on May 2, 2020