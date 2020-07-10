|
BARBOUR Douglas (North Berwick)
On July 3, 2020, Douglas Barbour, aged 92, passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of May, loving father of Duncan, Jane, Lorna and James and proud grandfather of Hamish, Christy and Max. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is free to fly the skies now…. Family funeral only due to current circumstances. No flowers please but donations, if you wish, to the North Berwick Day Centre via their website.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020