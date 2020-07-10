Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BARBOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas BARBOUR

Notice Condolences

Douglas BARBOUR Notice
BARBOUR Douglas (North Berwick)
On July 3, 2020, Douglas Barbour, aged 92, passed peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of May, loving father of Duncan, Jane, Lorna and James and proud grandfather of Hamish, Christy and Max. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is free to fly the skies now…. Family funeral only due to current circumstances. No flowers please but donations, if you wish, to the North Berwick Day Centre via their website.
Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -