BROWN Douglas R. K. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, aged 85 years, (formerly of Juniper Green and attended George Heriot's School, Edinburgh), beloved husband of Esther, much loved dad of Heather, Lynne and Alison, proud grandad of Yoanna, Caitlin, Robbie, Callum and Erin. Family funeral on Tuesday, June 23, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. For the details on how to watch the service online, please contact Crosbie Matthew FD's on
Tel: 01592 640644 (during office hours).
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020