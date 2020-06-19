Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas BROWN

Notice Condolences

Douglas BROWN Notice
BROWN Douglas R. K. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, aged 85 years, (formerly of Juniper Green and attended George Heriot's School, Edinburgh), beloved husband of Esther, much loved dad of Heather, Lynne and Alison, proud grandad of Yoanna, Caitlin, Robbie, Callum and Erin. Family funeral on Tuesday, June 23, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium. For the details on how to watch the service online, please contact Crosbie Matthew FD's on
Tel: 01592 640644 (during office hours).
Published in The Scotsman on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -