|
|
|
PRINGLE Douglas Purves, OBE (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lauder Lodge Care Home, Douglas, beloved husband of the late Adah, loving father of Anne, Tom, Joan and Irene. Wonderful grandad to Anne and Nadja, great-grandad to Collin and dear brother-in-law of Patricia.
A private funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 pm, but for webcast and further details please go to
www.williampurves.co.uk/obit/
mr-douglas-purves-pringle-obe
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 13, 2020