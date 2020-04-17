|
|
|
McPHEE
Duncan C. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Easter Day in the compassionate care of Lennox House, aged 91, Duncan Cameron McPhee of Edinburgh. Beloved husband of Beth (née MacGregor) and a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A minister of the Church of Scotland serving in the charges of Dalrymple and Airdrie Broomknoll, as Clerk to the Presbytery of Hamilton and as Secretary Depute to the Home Board. A wise and gracious friend to many.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 17, 2020