Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eamon STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eamon Francis STEWART

Notice Condolences

Eamon Francis STEWART Notice
STEWART Eamon Francis (Haddington / Belfast)
Peacefully, at Hilton Lodge, on February 6, 2020, Eamon Francis, dear husband of Louise, loving father of Caeris, Naoimh and Gareth, proud grandad of Ross, Conor, Aoife and Sophie and great-grandad to Cali Rose and Erika Freya. Funeral Mass at St Mary's RC Church, Haddington, on Monday, February 17, at 10 am, with an interment in St Mary's RC Cemetery, thereafter. Family flowers only please, but bright colours may be worn. Well done thy good and faithful servant. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -