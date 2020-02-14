|
STEWART Eamon Francis (Haddington / Belfast)
Peacefully, at Hilton Lodge, on February 6, 2020, Eamon Francis, dear husband of Louise, loving father of Caeris, Naoimh and Gareth, proud grandad of Ross, Conor, Aoife and Sophie and great-grandad to Cali Rose and Erika Freya. Funeral Mass at St Mary's RC Church, Haddington, on Monday, February 17, at 10 am, with an interment in St Mary's RC Cemetery, thereafter. Family flowers only please, but bright colours may be worn. Well done thy good and faithful servant. RIP.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020