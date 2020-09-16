|
TUCKER Edmund Anthony (Tony) (Fife / Lot-et-Garonne / Dorset)
Died peacefully, at home, on September 8, 2020, aged 81. Beloved husband to Corinne, much loved father to Lucy, George, Edward and Hattie and grandfather to 11 adoring grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Private family funeral on September 17, 2020 owing to current restrictions. Donations if desired to Weldmar Hospicecare Trust, please send to Merefield & Henstridge Ltd (FD), Ridgemount, Pitts Lane, West Melbury, Dorset, SP7 0BU.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 16, 2020