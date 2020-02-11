|
GORDON Eileen Isobel Mary (formerly Lockerbie / Edinburgh)
1937 - 2020
Daughter of Alec Gordon and Dolly Hogg, sister of Ian and Fraser Gordon, wife of Geoffrey Hutton. Mother of Alice, Nicholas and Lucy, grandmother of Iain, Henry, Oscar and Stanley. Eileen grew up in Lockerbie. She stayed in Edinburgh for several years, working at Edinburgh University where she met and married Geoffrey. They started their family there before moving to Bath, Somerset, where they lived for over 50 years. Eileen was the former Chairman and President of the National Childbirth Trust and Hon Fellow RCGP. She died peacefully at Newton Abbot, Devon, on February 5, 2020, from vascular dementia.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 11, 2020