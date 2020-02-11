Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Isobel Mary GORDON

Notice Condolences

Eileen Isobel Mary GORDON Notice
GORDON Eileen Isobel Mary (formerly Lockerbie / Edinburgh)
1937 - 2020
Daughter of Alec Gordon and Dolly Hogg, sister of Ian and Fraser Gordon, wife of Geoffrey Hutton. Mother of Alice, Nicholas and Lucy, grandmother of Iain, Henry, Oscar and Stanley. Eileen grew up in Lockerbie. She stayed in Edinburgh for several years, working at Edinburgh University where she met and married Geoffrey. They started their family there before moving to Bath, Somerset, where they lived for over 50 years. Eileen was the former Chairman and President of the National Childbirth Trust and Hon Fellow RCGP. She died peacefully at Newton Abbot, Devon, on February 5, 2020, from vascular dementia.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -