Eileen McCAMLEY

Eileen McCAMLEY Notice
McCAMLEY
Eileen Rose (Edinburgh)
Eileen died peacefully, on Monday, June 1, 2020, age 88. She will be missed by her family, as well as by her former pupils and colleagues of The Mary Erskine School and her friends at St Peter's Church, Morningside. There will be a private burial in Liverpool, preceded by a service (webcast) details of which will be provided by St Peter's and MES. Information also available from William Purves, Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please, but if you would like donations may be sent to Liverpool Philharmonic or The Open Door, Morningside.
Published in The Scotsman on June 12, 2020
