SCOTT Eileen (nee McKenna) (Fairmilehead, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home, on December 24, 2019, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late Frank, loving mother of John and the late Peter, grandmother of Harvey, Flora and Freya and aunt of Kenneth, the late Michael, Louise, Meriel and Diarmid. Funeral service on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. Charity donations to Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 31, 2020