ANDERSON Eleanor (Edinburgh / Stonehaven)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eleanor (nee Watson), who slipped away peacefully in her sleep, in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, aged 96 years. Beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Ewan and Fiona, devoted nana to James, Sandy and Eleanor, dear sister of Ian and a great friend to many in Edinburgh and Stonehaven.
You live in our hearts.
Private funeral in Stonehaven owing to current circumstances.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 1, 2020
