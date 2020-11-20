|
MATTHEW Eleanor Anne thanks family, friends, neighbours, carers and colleagues for the many years of support given to Eleanor and herself. Special thanks to Milly, Frances and George for their tremendous help. Many thanks to Rev. Chris Hay of Arbroath West Kirk for a beautiful service for Eleanor. Anne thanks everyone for the beautiful flowers, cards, telephone calls and messages of support given to herself and George. Thank you to everyone who paid their respects to Eleanor during her last journey. Thanks also to Emslie S. Collier and Son Funeral Directors for their care and support on Eleanor's passing.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2020