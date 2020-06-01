|
INNES Elizabeth Ross Gordon Margaret Ross Reynolds (Edinburgh)
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of two beloved sisters, Elizabeth Ross Gordon and Margaret Ross Reynolds (both nee Innes), originally of Edinburgh, who both studied at Mary Erskine School for Girls and Edinburgh University. Margaret left us first on May 8, 2020, closely followed by her older sister Elizabeth, on May 17, 2020. Margaret, mother to Fiona and Alison was a keen singer, lover of the outdoors and supported Oxfam as a volunteer/shop manager for 40 years. Her most recent home was in Snowdonia, North Wales and her funeral will take place on the 2nd June in Stockport. Elizabeth, wife of Alastair and mother of James, Katy and Andy was a lively presence known to many through her activities in music making, education and as art of a wide network of friends. Her funeral will take place in London on Thursday, June 11. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only close family can attend both funerals. Once lockdown is lifted, there will be memorial services in both North Wales and London respectively.
Published in The Scotsman on June 1, 2020