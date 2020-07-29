Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Elizabeth (Betty) (Livingston)
On July 22, 2020 at Holmesview Nursing Home, Betty, much loved wife of John, mother of David and Roy and a dear mother-in-law and grandmother to her family. Funeral private, due to current restrictions, but a webcast of the service will be available on Tuesday, August 4, at 2 pm, Login details as follows : https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 42591
Password: xqfuqxdv
"With Christ which is better by far."
Published in The Scotsman on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -