ANDERSON Elizabeth (Betty) (Livingston)
On July 22, 2020 at Holmesview Nursing Home, Betty, much loved wife of John, mother of David and Roy and a dear mother-in-law and grandmother to her family. Funeral private, due to current restrictions, but a webcast of the service will be available on Tuesday, August 4, at 2 pm, Login details as follows : https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 42591
Password: xqfuqxdv
"With Christ which is better by far."
Published in The Scotsman on July 29, 2020