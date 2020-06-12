Home

Elizabeth CAMPBELL

Elizabeth CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Elizabeth "Bunny" Very peacefully, at home, at Wayside Cottage, Drymen, Stirlingshire, on June 6, 2020,
Bunny, beloved wife of the late T. Kenneth Campbell, OStJ, past Deacon Convenor of Trades House of Glasgow. A much loved mother to Niall, Liz and Nigel and adored grandmother -"Gran Bun" - to George, Katy, Jamie, Alex and Lorne and five great-grandchildren.A private family funeral will take place at Clydebank on what would have been her 93rd birthday, on June 17 and thereafter, when circumstances permit, there will be a celebration of her life arranged at a later date at Rowallan Castle. No flowers, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 12, 2020
