DONALDSON Elizabeth
(nee Wilkinson) (Newtown, Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on July 2, 2020, aged 88. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dame Elizabeth Donaldson D.L.J. (nee Munro), mother to Philippa, Rory and Jen. There will be a cremation in Windsor for immediate family only. In the months to come there will be a memorial including interment of her ashes in the Rose Garden, Warriston Chapel, Edinburgh, when we may all gather again to surround this great lady. In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation of your choice.
Published in The Scotsman on July 27, 2020
