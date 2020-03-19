|
DUNCAN Elizabeth (nee Stirling) (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on March 10, 2020, age 98. In loving memory of Betty, formerly of Dorlin House Hotel, beloved wife of the late Arthur, mother of Tom, John and Elaine, grandmother of Audrey, Julie, John and Eve and her partner Adam, great-grandmother of Charlene, Innes, Katie, Jacob, Laird and Lunna and mother-in-law of Janice, Sandra and Allan. Service at 2.15 pm, on Tuesday, March 24, at Craigmailen Church, Bo'ness, EH51 0BZ, followed by a burial in Bo'ness Cemetery. All family and friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken for St Columba's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 19, 2020