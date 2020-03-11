Home

Peacefully, at East Lothian Community Hospital, on March 3, 2020. Liz, beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mum of Lesley, Fraser and Bruce. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, at 12 noon, followed by a Thanksgiving service at Abbey Church, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, there will be a retiral collection for Cancer Research UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 11, 2020
