More Obituaries for Elizabeth KERR
Elizabeth KERR

Elizabeth KERR

Elizabeth KERR Notice
KERR Elizabeth (Fountainhall Farm)
Peacefully, at Borders General Hospital, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, Elizabeth, aged 80 years, dearly beloved wife of Jim, dear mother of George, Andrew and John and loving mother-in-law and grandmother to her family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Monday, February 17, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the Stroke Unit, Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 8, 2020
