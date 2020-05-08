Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Elizabeth Maria (Betty Dingwall) WHITE

WHITE Elizabeth Maria (Betty Dingwall) (Eyemouth / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Braid Hills Nursing Home, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Elizabeth, beloved wife of the late William (Bill), with whom she is reunited, loving mum to James and Robert, much loved sister to Helen and adored aunt, great-aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother to the family. Donations in memory of mum would be appreciated to support Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland www.chss.org.uk. When movement restrictions are lifted, it is hoped that a memorial for mum (and dad) will be held which family and friends would be able to attend.
Published in The Scotsman on May 8, 2020
