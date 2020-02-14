Home

MARSDEN Elizabeth Mary (Perthshire)
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on February 6, 2020. Wife of the late Michael Marsden and dear mother of the late Simon Marsden. Funeral to be held at Holy Trinity Church, Forest Row, East Sussex, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2 pm, followed by cremation at Kent & Sussex Crematorium, at 3.15 pm.The reception will be held at The Roebuck Hotel, Wych Cross.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Dementia UK c/o Ballard & Shortall, 12 Hartfield Road, Forest Row, RH18 5DN, or alternatively at www.cpjfield.co.uk.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020
