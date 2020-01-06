|
|
|
MURDOCH Elizabeth (Dundee)
On Friday, December 27, 2019. Elizabeth Ann (Betty)
(nee Nicoll, maiden name Rennie), loving wife of the late Professor George Murdoch. Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3.30 pm at Parkgrove Crematorium, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in lieu to the Coronary Care Unit, Ninewells Hospital. Please dress to be comfortable.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020