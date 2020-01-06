Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MURDOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth MURDOCH

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth MURDOCH Notice
MURDOCH Elizabeth (Dundee)
On Friday, December 27, 2019. Elizabeth Ann (Betty)
(nee Nicoll, maiden name Rennie), loving wife of the late Professor George Murdoch. Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3.30 pm at Parkgrove Crematorium, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made in lieu to the Coronary Care Unit, Ninewells Hospital. Please dress to be comfortable.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -