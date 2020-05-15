Home

Elizabeth (Betty) PATERSON

Elizabeth (Betty) PATERSON Notice
PATERSON Elizabeth (Betty) (Tain)
On May 13, 2020, at Innis Mhor Care Home, Tain, Betty, much loved and loving wife of the late Jack, mother of Lindsay, Alysoun and Donald, mother-in-law of Hilary, Andrew and Val and grandmother of David, Seonaid and Kirsty.
Family funeral at St Duthus New Cemetery, Tain, on Tuesday, May 19, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations welcomed for Innis Mhor Care Home and may be sent to Alasdair Rhind Funeral Directors, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain.
Published in The Scotsman on May 15, 2020
