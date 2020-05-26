|
SEARS Dr Elizabeth Florence (Oxford)
Died peacefully, on April 28, 2020, at Green Gates Care Home, Oxford. A beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
Donations in memory of Elizabeth for NSPCC or UNICEF via Just Giving pages: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Elizabeth-SearsNSPCC
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Elizabeth-SearsUNICEF
or can be made payable to the charities and sent c/o S & R Childs Funeral Directors, Headington, OX3 9AA.
Tel: 01865 427272.
Published in The Scotsman on May 26, 2020