Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & R Childs Funeral Services
FUNERAL SERVICE , 69 LONDON ROAD
Oxford, Oxfordshire OX3 9AA
(186) 542-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth SEARS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Elizabeth SEARS

Notice Condolences

Dr. Elizabeth SEARS Notice
SEARS Dr Elizabeth Florence (Oxford)
Died peacefully, on April 28, 2020, at Green Gates Care Home, Oxford. A beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, godmother and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
Donations in memory of Elizabeth for NSPCC or UNICEF via Just Giving pages: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Elizabeth-SearsNSPCC
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Elizabeth-SearsUNICEF
or can be made payable to the charities and sent c/o S & R Childs Funeral Directors, Headington, OX3 9AA.
Tel: 01865 427272.
Published in The Scotsman on May 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -