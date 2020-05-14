|
WILSON Ellen Shirley (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, with family by her side, on April 29, 2020, aged 83, Ellen, wife of the late Leslie Ridland Wilson. Much loved mother of Fiona and Alison, mother-in-law to Derek and Murray, Nan to Lauren, Adele and Rowan, and sister to Tommy, Marjory and the late Malcolm. Previously of United Wire and Maitland Bowling Club. Family funeral. Donations, if desired, via Ellen's Just Giving page to Crohn's & Colitis UK. Rest in peace.
Published in The Scotsman on May 14, 2020