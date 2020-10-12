Home

SMITH Elma (Elizabeth Mary)
(nee Stewart (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on October 1, 2020, at Redmill Nursing Home, after a lengthy struggle with dementia, Elma, a proud GPO Telephonist, latterly retired from the Forestry Commision, wife of the late Bill, who she dearly loved, adored mum to Susan, Jane and Pauline, dear sister to Sylvia and much loved gran to Emilia, Matthew and Daniel.
She dedicated her life and love to her family and all the cherished animal friends she cared for.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 12, 2020
