|
|
|
BEVERIDGE Elsebet (Newton)
Peacefully, at North Eden House, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Elsebet, aged 88 years, formerly of Kemback, Edinburgh and Copenhagen. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother to Kirsty, Gavin and Peter, sister to Ebbe and Lauge, she will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 1, at St Columba's RC Church, at 10 am, thereafter on to Kemback Cemetery, for 11.15 am. Family flowers only please, donations to The Lewy Body Society, in memory of Elsebet.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2020