McMURDO
Mary Elspeth
(nee Norquay) (Edinburgh).
Peacefully, on May 2, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, aged 84, Mary, beloved mother to Wendy and Amanda, adored by her grandchildren Kitty and Edie and by her wider family. A loyal friend to many who will miss her humour and generosity. Private funeral but a remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. No flowers, please. For queries contact Porteous Funeral Directors, Edinburgh, tel 0131 453 4535.
Published in The Scotsman on May 11, 2020