GRINDLAY Eon Bruce Mackenzie (Penicuik)
Born April 14, 1939, (81), passed away, suddenly but peacefully, at his home, on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Eon was born in Dundee and lived in Penicuik for many years. Much loved father of Jane and Joanne, grandfather of Penny, James, Tom and Jake. Eon will be sadly missed by his sisters Olive and Ann, along with extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions the service will be private and no flowers
please. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on June 9, 2020