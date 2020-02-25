|
RIDDELL Eric Adam (Glasgow)
Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Loving and cherished husband of Margaret (nee Neilson) and loving father of the late Alan, who died tragically in 1999. Beloved by Alan's wife Rebecca Riddell (nee Hammersley) and grandpere to Edward Alan. Much respected Finance Director of Whyte and Mackay for many years and admired by all who knew him. The funeral service will take place at Mearns Kirk Church, Eaglesham Road, Newton Mearns, Glasgow at 10 am, on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 25, 2020