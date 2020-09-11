|
|
|
LESLIE Estella Peacefully, at Kendale Hall Care Home, Arbroath, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Estella Macfarlane (nee Stewart), loving wife of the late James, dear mum of Stewart, mother-in-law of Marion, cherished gran of Mike and Rochelle, Stephen and Lorette and Colin and Angie, a loving sister of Allan, sister-in-law of Rena, aunt of Eileen and Jim, also a very proud great-gran and great-great-gran. Funeral service private due to current circumstances.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 11, 2020