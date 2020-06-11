|
McPherson
Ethel
(nee Niven) It is with great sadness that the family of Ethel McPherson announces her death, she passed away peacefully at Lisden Care Home, Kirriemuir on Sunday May 31st, 2020 at the age of 94.
Ethel will be lovingly remembered by her husband Sandy of 68 years, her daughter Alison, son Sandy, son in law Robert and daughter in law Marie.
A beloved granny, she will be
missed by her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Sadly due to Covid19 restrictions, the service at Parkgrove Crematorium on June 15th will be restricted to close family members.
Published in The Scotsman on June 11, 2020