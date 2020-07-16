|
TAY Evelyn Low
(nee Smith), MBE (formerly Edinburgh / Ghana)
Grand Medal - Ghana.
Proud daughter of Edinburgh, died peacefully, at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana, West Africa, on May 22, 2020, aged 84 years.
A philanthropist and humanitarian.
A loving wife to the late Ghanaian diplomat and musicologist Desmund Tay, a proud and inspiring mother to Jillian, Roderick and Andrew and a much loved grandmother to Kyan, Andre, Jordan, Ria, Alexandra, Sebastian and Ryan. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Family memorial service at Chapel of William Purves Funeral Directors, on Friday, July 17, at 11 am, followed by private burial at
12 noon, at Saughton Cemetery, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on July 16, 2020