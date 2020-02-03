Home

Evelyn Valentine (Murdoch) GRANT

Evelyn Valentine (Murdoch) GRANT Notice
GRANT Evelyn Valentine
(nee Murdoch) (Walkerburn / Auchendinny)
Peacefully, at Archview Lodge Care Home, on Friday, January 24, 2020, Evelyn, loving wife of the late Duncan, mum of Shona and Morag and mother-in-law of Alan. Adored granny of Lindsay, Dougie and Nicola, Saraid-Jane and Stuart and great-granny of Duncan and Oscar. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Monday, February 10, at 12.30 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 3, 2020
