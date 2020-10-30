|
BURNESS Ewan
McIntosh After a short illness Ewan passed away, aged 93 years, on October 17, 2020 in Christchurch, NZ, where he had lived since 1971. The dearly loved husband of Isabel, and beloved father of Ian and spouse Anne, Ewan was also loved by nieces and nephews, and their children,
throughout Scotland and
England. Ewan's life will be celebrated in St Andrews at Rangi Ruru Church, Christchurch, on October 30. It is intended that Ewan's ashes will be laid to rest in St. Vigeans' Cemetery at a simple ceremony in late 2021.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 30, 2020