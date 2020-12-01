|
|
|
ROBERTSON Fergus Kelman (Dornoch/Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on Ospisdale, Dornoch, on November 23, 2020. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave from the family home, at Ospisdale, on Wednesday, December 9, at 12 noon, thereafter to Dornoch Cathedral for a private family service that will be streamed online. Link for streaming will be on funeral director's website (www.alasdair-rhind-funerals.com), twenty four hours prior to service. Donations, if so desired, may be given for Munlochy Animal Aid by post to the funeral director, or donate by bacs to RBS - s/c 83-27-35, a/c 00254580, ref T/lLFergie. Please contact Alasdair Rhind Funeral Directors, Tain, Tel.01862 892521, for further details.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 1, 2020