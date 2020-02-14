|
REID Fiona (nee MacCormick) (Edinburgh)
At the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 7, 2020, aged 86. Wife of the late artist Hamish Reid. Former primary school art teacher, enthusiastic singer, swimmer and long time resident of Findhorn Place. Much loved mother to Susie, Kirsty and Alasdair. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 21, at 2.30 pm, to which all friends are invited. Donations to the Eric Liddell Centre, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2020