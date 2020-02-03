Home

Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on January 23, 2020, Bill, in his 93rd year, cherished husband of Anne and the late Alexa, much loved Dad to Gillian, loving Grampa to James and Amy. Following a private committal, a memorial service will take place at Wardie Parish Church, Primrose Bank Road, EH5 3JE, on Friday, February 7, at 12.15 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 3, 2020
