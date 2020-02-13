|
|
|
BAKER Frances Jean Templeton (nee Shaw), MBE (Edinburgh)
Passed away, at Belleville Lodge Care Home, Edinburgh, on February 5, 2020, aged 85. Much loved mother and grandmother, widow of Alan Baker.
A private burial service will be followed by a Memorial Service at 2.30 pm, on Thursday, February 20, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Family flowers only, donations in lieu are requested for the Scottish Book Trust or the Teapot Trust in recognition of Frances' love of literature, art and healthcare.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 13, 2020