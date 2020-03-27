|
SMITH Frances Margaret (Frankie)
(nee Paterson) (Edinburgh / Woking)
Died peacefully, on February 21, 2020, aged 81. She had been suffering from a long illness bravely borne. Dearly loved wife of Ronald, dear mother of Michael and Susan, grandmother of William and Annabel and mother-in-law of Lisa. Private family cremation. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Frankie's life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Frimley Health Charity or Woking and Sam Beare Hospices or Cancer Research UK, via Woking Funeral Service 119-121 Goldsworth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6LR , 01483 772266, or https://frankiesmith.muchloved.com.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2020