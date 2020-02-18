|
LYNCH Frank (Lindean, Selkirk)
Very peacefully, after a long illness at Melburn Lodge, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Frank, aged 74 years, dearly loved husband and friend of Margaret and dear brother of Elizabeth. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Tuesday, February 25, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for charities in memory of Frank.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 18, 2020