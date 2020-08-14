|
BULMER Geoffrey Jackson (Geoff) (Edinburgh)
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Geoff, aged 85 years, passed away peacefully, at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Sheila, so very much loved father to Owen and Alexandra, cherished grandpa to Anders, Todd and Yanick, grandad to Iain and much loved and respected father-in-law to Neil and Kaja. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on August 21, at Morningside Parish Church, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 14, 2020