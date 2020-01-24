Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey KELLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey KELLOCK

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey KELLOCK Notice
KELLOCK Geoffrey Peacefully, at Ancaster House Crieff, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Geoffrey Hubert, aged 93 years, formerly of High Trees, Rosely, Arbroath, dear husband of the late Moira and brother of Sheila. Funeral service and celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held at Perth Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, at 11.30 am. No flowers please. Donations may be given at the crematorium, if so desired, in aid of the RNLI. All enquiries to Gaulds Funeral Services, Crieff 01764 656567.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -