|
|
|
KELLOCK Geoffrey Peacefully, at Ancaster House Crieff, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Geoffrey Hubert, aged 93 years, formerly of High Trees, Rosely, Arbroath, dear husband of the late Moira and brother of Sheila. Funeral service and celebration of Geoffrey's life will be held at Perth Crematorium, on Thursday, January 30, at 11.30 am. No flowers please. Donations may be given at the crematorium, if so desired, in aid of the RNLI. All enquiries to Gaulds Funeral Services, Crieff 01764 656567.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 24, 2020