SHEPPERSON Professor George Albert, CBE (Peterborough)
Died peacefully, on April 2, 2020, at Longueville Court Care Home, Peterborough, aged 98. Formerly Professor of Commonwealth and American History at Edinburgh University. Beloved husband of the late Joyce. Sadly missed by his daughter Janet, son-in-law Nicholas and granddaughter Catriona.
May he rest in peace and rise in glory.
Because of the current restrictions a private cremation will take place and we look forward to holding a memorial service for him at Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville, Peterborough, at a later date.
Published in The Scotsman on Apr. 9, 2020