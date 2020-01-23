|
|
|
BURNSIDE George Liz would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy she received following her sad loss of George. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ninewells Hospital, to the staff of Annat Bank Surgery and to the staff of Fordmill Nursing Home for the wonderful care given to George and the family. Grateful thanks to Barbara McGillvery for her most uplifting sevice and tribute to George, to David Bell of Emslie S. Colliers Funeral Directors for his thoughtful and professional handling of the arrangements and to all who paid their last respects at the Chapel of Rest and the graveside and who donated so generously to the chosen charities.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 23, 2020