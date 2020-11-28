Home

CLARK (Crail) A kind and loving man George Clark, died peacefully at home on Tuesday November 24th 2020, aged 88, as he wished surrounded by his loved ones.
(Former banker) Beloved husband
of Sandra and the late Missie,
father to Robert, Hamish and Eileen,
step father to Karen and grandpa to six.
Private family funeral at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Friday December
4th at 1.30pm. Donations in George's memory may be sent to
Cancer Research UK.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2020
