DE STE CROIX George (Dunfermline / Longniddry)
Peacefully, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. George, dearly loved husband to Sheila, much loved father to Gregor and Lorne and a cherished grandfather. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, January 9, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given after the service in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 3, 2020