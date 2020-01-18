Home

George DEWAR

George DEWAR Notice
DEWAR George (Trinity, formerly Inverkeithing)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Monday, January 13, 2020, George (Jock) Dewar, formerly Head of Classics at the Royal High School of Edinburgh, dear brother of the late Margaret and Una, fond uncle of Jennifer, Dorothy and Alan and a kind great-uncle. Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Retiring offering in aid of Save the Children Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Jan. 18, 2020
