MUNDELL George Elliot (Conan Bridge)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by family, it is with great sadness George (Geordie) Elliot Mundell, passed away, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a determined battle with illness. Beloved husband to Fiona, proud and loving father to Christopher, Paula, Amanda, father-in-law to Paul and a devoted grandfather to Lois and Harris. Also a much loved son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and loyal friend to many. Sorely missed. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at the Church of Scotland, Urray West Church, IV6 7UL, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12 noon. Interment thereafter at Urray West Church Cemetery. The family would like to welcome all to the service, graveside and to the Ben Wyvis Hotel, Strathpeffer afterwards for food, refreshments and fond memories. Family flowers only please, but donations to Cancer Research, if desired, will be collected at the service. Enquiries to D.Gunn Funeral Directors Dingwall. Tel 01349 863951.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2020